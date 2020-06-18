Hattingley marks anniversary with TV wine first

Hattingley Valley has become the first English wine producer to launch a TV advertising campaign, to kick off just head of English Wine Week (20-28 June).

The English wine estate’s first ad, playfully entitled ‘C’est Anglais’, will appear today (18 June), aiming to “challenge the perception that it’s only the French that make sparkling wine”, according to the company.

The ad, which will run across several channels, including Sky News, Comedy Central, Food Network and Sky Arts, also marks the 10th anniversary of Hattingley Valley, which has also seen the producer launch it’s first premium still wine, a rosé called Still.

Hattingley said that strong off-trade sales as a result of the pandemic and lockdown had created the opportunity “to capitalise on affordable media options”, resulting in the campaign on Sky.

“Working with VCCP Media, we agreed that our 10th anniversary was the right time to place a TV advert from a strategic and commercial perspective,” said Hattingley Valley’s commercial director, Gareth Maxwell (pictured).

“We hope the campaign will challenge people’s perceptions of English sparkling wines and will encourage consumers to buy British.”





Online searches for English wine have boomed as the UK went into lockdown, according to an industry insights report by London digital marketing agency, Semetrical.