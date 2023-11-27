Subscriber login Close [x]
Nyetimber secures 2024 Olympic Games sponsorship

By James Bayley
Published:  27 November, 2023

English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber will be the Official Sparkling Wine of Team GB for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

As part of the deal, limited edition Team GB bottles of Nyetimber will be gifted to athletes and medallists post-competition and supplied as the exclusive sparkling wine at the Team GB Ball in 2023 and 2024.

Nyetimber will also provide its sparkling wine at Team GB House, the team’s hospitality venue in Paris, where fans can purchase tickets to celebrate the Games alongside Team GB Olympians.

“We are delighted to be the official sparkling wine of Team GB at Paris 2024. At Nyetimber, we proudly champion the best of British and appreciate that just like nurturing our vines and wines takes years of patience and uncompromising attention to detail, the same passion and determination can also be recognised in each Team GB athlete,” said Nyetimber’s CEO and owner, Eric Heerema.

Tim Ellerton, commercial director at Team GB, added: “The Olympic Games are a celebration in themselves, and ensuring Team GB athletes are recognised for their extraordinary efforts is an important part of what we do. We are delighted to be welcoming Nyetimber, as a leading British brand, to the Team GB family to support us in celebrating the team for Paris 2024.”

The 2024 Olympics is the latest in a long line of sporting events Nyetimber has partnered with, including The Jockey Club’s Cheltenham Festival and Epsom Derby, The LTA, The Queen’s Championships and Cowdray Polo.



