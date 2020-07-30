Hattingley releases still red wine

By Lisa Riley

Hattingley Valley has added a Pinot Noir to its recently launched still wine range.

The Pinot Noir 2016 (rrp: £25) marks the English producer’s first still red wine. It follows the release of Hattingley's 2019 Rosé released earlier this year as part of the launch of Still - Hattingley’s first still wine range.

The newcomer is made from 89% Pinot Noir and 11% Pinot Noir Précoce, adding an "intense red fruit character to the blend", said winemaker Emma Rice. "The full-bodied wine tastes of rich dark berry fruit with notes of smoke, an elegant structure and silky finish."

The wine is fermented on the skins for two weeks, before being transferred to French oak barrels to age for a further three years, softening the acidity and tannins.

Bottled in March, the small batch wine will be available from 31July.

Last month, Hattingley marked its 10th anniversary by becoming the first English wine producer to launch a TV advertising campaign.