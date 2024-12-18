Wiston Estate signs exclusive distribution agreement with Hallgarten

By James Lawrence

Sussex-based Wiston Estate has become the latest member of the Hallgarten family, joining a prestigious roll call of English wine producers including Coates & Seeley, Ridgeview and Simpsons Wine Estate.

According to Hallgarten: “The wines will be available to the UK hospitality and retail sectors from 1 January 2025 and will be available to taste at Hallgarten Wines’ January Portfolio Tastings on 27 and 28 January.”

The property, located on the South Downs, has been owned and managed by the Goring family (pictured) since 1743.

The first vines were planted in 2006, with the classic Champagne trio – Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay – occupying a favourable 16-acre site rich in chalk terroir.

Wiston Estate’s sparkling wines have since garnered numerous accolades, including the ‘Winery of the Year’ title at the 2018 WineGB Awards.

Richard Goring, Wiston Estate CEO, commented: “We are excited about this new partnership and impressed by everybody’s enthusiasm and dynamism at Hallgarten & Novum Wines in a challenging hospitality market. We have worked with Hallgarten Wines before on an exclusive project and are delighted to be re-joining them with our full portfolio of sparkling wines.”

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, added: “The Wiston Estate’s distinctive style of English sparkling wine is one we have long admired and I am delighted to be able to welcome them into our portfolio. When we were presented with the opportunity to rekindle our relationship with the estate, it is one we could not turn down as we look to develop our range of wines to include the best-in-class from across the winemaking world.”















