Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wiston Estate signs exclusive distribution agreement with Hallgarten

By James Lawrence
Published:  18 December, 2024

Sussex-based Wiston Estate has become the latest member of the Hallgarten family, joining a prestigious roll call of English wine producers including Coates & Seeley, Ridgeview and Simpsons Wine Estate.

According to Hallgarten: “The wines will be available to the UK hospitality and retail sectors from 1 January 2025 and will be available to taste at Hallgarten Wines’ January Portfolio Tastings on 27 and 28 January.”

The property, located on the South Downs, has been owned and managed by the Goring family (pictured) since 1743.

The first vines were planted in 2006, with the classic Champagne trio – Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay – occupying a favourable 16-acre site rich in chalk terroir.

Wiston Estate’s sparkling wines have since garnered numerous accolades, including the ‘Winery of the Year’ title at the 2018 WineGB Awards.

Richard Goring, Wiston Estate CEO, commented: “We are excited about this new partnership and impressed by everybody’s enthusiasm and dynamism at Hallgarten & Novum Wines in a challenging hospitality market. We have worked with Hallgarten Wines before on an exclusive project and are delighted to be re-joining them with our full portfolio of sparkling wines.”

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, added: “The Wiston Estate’s distinctive style of English sparkling wine is one we have long admired and I am delighted to be able to welcome them into our portfolio. When we were presented with the opportunity to rekindle our relationship with the estate, it is one we could not turn down as we look to develop our range of wines to include the best-in-class from across the winemaking world.”







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Fine wine market outlook 'cautiously pos...

EU wine exports to Chinese mainland in m...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Emma Ka...

Enotria&Coe adds Marqués de Cáceres to i...

LWC adds Carlos Serres to portfolio

Alliance Wine takes on 50 producers foll...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95