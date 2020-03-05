Hattingley Valley releases first still wines

By Jo Gilbert

Hattingley Valley is officially broadening its stable of wines beyond sparkling with two new still wines soon to be released as part of a stand-alone range.

The producer’s new range is specifically of the still variety.

Named Still for good measure, the first release will be a 2019 Rosé made in the saignée method from Pinot Noir Précoce.

This will be followed up by a 2016 Pinot Noir later in the year.

Based in Hampshire, the winery began life in 2008 under founder and Wine GB chairman Simon Robinson, who caught on to the emerging English wine scene in the early 2000s.

Since then it has become a regular on the awards circuit as a sparkling producer, having picked up IWC awards for its Hampshire-based fizz.

Still marks the producer’s first ‘premium’ still entry to the market.

The release follows a number of strides made by wineries dabbling in homegrown still wine, with the march for quality and recognition ongoing. Fellow south east producer Hush Heath picked up the first gold medal for an English still wine at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) in November 2019.

That same evening, Hattingley picked up a gong for its sparkling wine, taking home a gold award for the Hattingley Valley Rosé 2015 alongside Sussex’s Oxney Organic Estate, which was awarded gold for its Oxney Classic 2016.

Hattingley Valley’s saignée rosé (RRP £14), is a bolder style than most rosés on the market and is made from vineyards across Kent and Berkshire.

A limited run of the Pinot Noir, which uses only the “ripest black grapes picked from the best vines”, will also be available later in 2020 via supplier Enotria & Coe.









