Bibendum predicts the top wine trends for 2024

By James Bayley
Published:  29 November, 2023

Bibendum has revealed its top wine trends for 2024 based on analysis from PROOF Insight, the drinks insights agency.

According to its findings, Bibendum predicts wines from Piedmont, Portugal, and South African Chenin will be hot trends for the UK On Trade in 2024. 

With macro challenges facing hospitality, including duty reform and the cost-of-living crisis, restaurants will need to ensure wine lists are both exciting and good value for money in the year ahead.

The report’s data was collected with the help of a research tool called ‘MODE’, which analysed the latest drinks lists of over 60 industry-leading venues, covering wine, beer, and spirits.

In MODE venues, Portuguese blends feature in at least half of wine lists, with more listed by the glass compared to two years ago. In the UK on-trade, Portuguese wines are still niche, accounting for just 0.3% of still wine volume. However, there are signs of growth following a 7.8% increase in volume in 2023 vs 2022. 

Known for its youthful qualities and vibrant acidity, Vinho Verde is also seeing a growth in popularity. Vinho Verde bottle listings appear in at least one out of two MODE restaurant listings, and its low abv content makes the wine a more appealing proposition in light of the duty changes.

Appearing in at least one out of two MODE restaurants and with listings growing, South African Chenin Blancs could soon feature in many more wine lists as well. 

Winemakers from the region are showcasing the potential of Chenin and are paying particular attention to old vines. These older vines often yield age-worthy and complex wines of exceptional quality at a more accessible price than their old-world counterparts.

Value for money is also a factor in the dip in demand for Champagne, with a 22% decline in volume in the UK on-trade in the last 12 months. As a result, alternative sparkling wines, such as English sparkling wine and Franciacorta are gaining favour in MODE establishments. Both types have seen listings increase in the last 12 months – English sparkling wine appears in six out of 10 venues, and Franciacorta appears in one out of five MODE venues. 

Meanwhile, MODE wine lists have been showcasing the diversity of the Piedmont region with more listings of Barbera, Arneis, Freisa or Grignolino appearing in at least four out of five MODE venues. 

What’s more, some of these wines appear in by-the-glass format, further highlighting the region’s growing popularity in premium restaurants. 



