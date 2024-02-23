Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bibendum & Campari shake on Champagne partnership

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  23 February, 2024

Bibendum and Campari have teamed up to give a fresh boost to Champagne Lallier, with the Campari-owned house now joining the on-trade distribution’s portfolio of premium brands.

Champagne Lallier was purchased by Campari back in 2020 after over a hundred years of sparkling wine history in Ay, in the heart of Champagne’s Grand Cru region.

Champagne Lallier will now be exclusively wholesaled to the on-trade through Bibendum and to independent merchants through Walker & Wodehouse. Bibendum will also work in partnership with Campari UK to focus on driving the sales and distribution of Lallier’s Réflexion series, including its rosé and blanc de blancs iterations. Campari Group UK will continue to manage all brand activity as part of this UK-only agreement.

“I’ve been blown away by the new developments that Campari has brought to Champagne Lallier since they purchased it in 2020,” Andrew Craig, Champagne buyer for Bibendum and Walker & Wodehouse said.

“The improvements Dominique [Demarville, cellar master and general manager] has brought to all the wines is very evident. This was particularly apparent when tasting the vin clair in November 2023 in its winery. With the newly released R.020 as the cornerstone of the range, Lallier is a true rising star of the region.”

Founded back 1906, the domaine is now led by Demarville, who was previously chef de cave at Veuve Clicquot. Demarville’s focus has been to ‘make the most of the area’s brilliant terroir’, Bibendum said in a statement. This includes ‘utilising generations of knowledge of the Lallier team to create the perfect balance of purity, freshness, intensity and depth’.

More recently, Lallier has made its mark with its innovative Réflexion range. Unlike a traditional NV Champagne, the cuvée aims to express the individual character of the year’s harvest. The R.020 Brut Multi-Vintage cuvée is Demarville’s first blend as Lallier cellar master and general manager.

“We have worked closely with Bibendum on our spirits range for the UK for some years now,” Francesco Cruciani, MD of Campari UK added.

“Observing their expertise in premium wine made them the natural choice to launch Lallier’s uniquely fresh perspective on premium Champagne in the UK this year, especially as we continue to scale the brand.”







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Enotria & Coe launches new spirits portf...

Hallgarten Annual Tasting: Singing from...

Bigger tasting for Berkmann at 60

Inflation drains Treasury coffers ...

Renais gin signs with Proof Drinks

Quarter of hospitality businesses run ou...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95