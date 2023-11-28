Subscriber login Close [x]
Accolade appoints Derek Nicol as Europe MD

By James Bayley
Published:  28 November, 2023

Australian wine supplier Accolade Wines has announced the appointment of Derek Nicol as its MD for Europe. The news follows the resignation of Caroline Thompson-Hill to pursue an opportunity in the UK retail sector.  

Nicol (pictured) brings extensive global experience to the new role, having served in commercial, supply chain and finance functions across the wine and spirits sectors internationally. Before joining Accolade in 2020, he served as regional operating officer for EMEA and supply chain director, EMEA and Asia, for Treasury Wine Estates.  

As part of the change, Joe Russo will succeed Nicol as chief supply chain officer. Russo is currently general manager of supply chain and operations for Australia and New Zealand and has been with Accolade Wines for the last four years.  

Prior to Accolade Russo held senior supply chain roles with Diageo, Mondelez and Lion. 

Thompson-Hill leaves Accolade after four years in the role, delivering consistent above-market growth, with Hardys retaining its position as the UK’s number-one-selling wine brand.  

Accolade Wines CEO Robert Foye said: “These appointments showcase the depth of talent we have within Accolade, with both Derek and Joe bringing valuable cross-functional skill sets in the industry to their new roles.  

“In recent years, Accolade has cemented its leadership of the UK market and is making significant progress in the rest of Europe. We have also built our status as one of the industry’s leading suppliers, working closely and collaboratively with customers to innovate and lead the category. We will continue this trajectory under the leadership of Derek and the existing leadership team. 

“Whilst we are sorry to see Caroline go, we wish her all the best for the future as she starts this new chapter in her career.”

The changes will take effect on 1 February 2024.



