ABS appoint new national account manager

By James Bayley
Published:  13 November, 2023

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS), a leading UK-based wine importer, has announced the appointment of Gary Janes as its new national account manager – effective Monday 20 November.

Janes (pictured), who holds the WSET Higher, has a track record encompassing regional wholesalers, on-trade and most recently as export manager for Australian winery Nuhan Estate, with a focus on increasing the brand’s presence in Europe.

Toby de Haan, sales director at ABS said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Gary’s calibre on board and he will play a pivotal role in developing our multiple businesses going forward and be an integral part of the ABS team.”

Janes added: “I am looking forward to the new challenge ahead, Awin Barratt Siegel have a tremendous portfolio of wines to work with. After 26 years in the wine trade, it still excites me, I cannot wait to join such a fabulous team.” 

Meanwhile, ABS recently had five wines featured in Matthew Jukes Best 100 Australian Wines, including, 2022 Gundog Estate, Wild Semillon, 2022 Philip Shaw, Small Batch Riesling and 2021 Sons of Eden, Marschall Shiraz.

The 100 Best represents the finest one hundred Australian wines available on the shelves in the UK for the coming twelve months.

As well as Australia, ABS has a strong portfolio presence in the USA, Germany, France and Spain.



