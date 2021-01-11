Subscriber login Close [x]
ABS launches Oz tasting in absence of generic event

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 January, 2021

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS) is gearing up to host  its own virtual Australia portfolio tasting in light of the cancellation of the generic annual Australia tasting. 

Set to run 26 – 28 January, the tasting will feature around 90 wines available to taste, from 22 different varietals and 20 wineries.

Moreover, the event will also include three webinars, with one running each day on Zoom at 9.30am across the three days.

“Whilst we can never replace the face-to-face interaction of the generic annual Australia tasting, I’ve spent the last nine months hosting Zoom tastings and am convinced it does provide a fair alternative and perhaps more efficient way to engage with customers,” said ABS partner Elliot Awin. 

With growers unable to be there in person, ABS had put together a “content rich platform”, where customers can get to know all the different wineries and meet the personalities behind them, via pre-recorded videos or through the webinars, he added.

“They will also be able to select samples and taste at leisure at home. A member of the ABS team will be in a Zoom meeting room throughout the day to chat about the wines or answer questions.” 

The webinars comprise Nothing but the Juice: Aussie Reds, Unfiltered & Unplugged; Fair Dinkum Aussie – Kanga Rouge for the 2020’s and Looking Forward – Challenges, Threats and Opportunities for the 2020’s. 



