ABS acquires Jackson Nugent

By Jo Gilbert

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS) has a completed a deal with fine wine distributor Jackson Nugent Vintners (JNV), Harpers can reveal.

The purchase will significantly expand ABS’ footprint in the areas of world duty free, travel retail and independent wholesaler/retailers throughout the UK, as well as a number of top restaurants, clubs and hotels across London and the South East.

The purchase by ABS follows a close friendship and business relationship which stretches back over 35 years.

Both family run companies, Julie Jackson will continue to run Jackson Nugent as a separate entity under the ABS umbrella, while making use of the combined portfolios and expertise.

Partner Elliott Awin explained that the DNA of JNV is “very forward thinking but also traditional”, with the added benefit being that the company has strong links with private members clubs, duty free and cruise ships. “All areas that we’ve never supplied before,” he said.

ABS made its name importing and sourcing distinct regional wines exclusively from key wine producing regions, with a focus on the independent trade. It has had a working relationship with JNV almost since the beginning, when it set out to find synergies with other family run suppliers and wineries in order to establish distribution in the UK.

JNV meanwhile is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The company was founded by Arthur Jackson in 1924 under the name of Challis Stern. It then became Jackson Nugent Vintners under Alan Jackson in 1979 and was later taken on by Alan’s daughter Julie and her sister Caroline, who have begun gradual succession planning as part of the deal with ABS.

While there will be opportunities for logistics integration, Awin confirmed that both businesses will maintain their supply logistics channels.

“JNV will still be treated as a different company, with a very different image in terms of the personnel and service. For example, ABS has a third-party logistics warehouse, while JNV will continue to have its own delivery drivers and maintain that level of customer service, which is incredibly important.”

Managing partner Michael Awin commented: “As a family owned business, our philosophy has always been to seek out other family owned businesses and we have worked successfully with Julie and the Jackson Nugent team for over 35 years. This partnership seems a natural and logical progression of that relationship. We are very much looking forward to welcoming the JNV team and are excited for all the new avenues this opens to both parties.”

The newly aligned team will be on the ABS stand (E57) at the London Wine Fair today (21 May), where a selection from both portfolios will be on pour.









