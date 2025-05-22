Warehouse woes: the challenges facing logistics companies

By Jaq Bayles

As if the complexity of transporting wines and spirits wasn’t enough in itself, logistics companies face a rising mountain of challenges, from workforce shortages and increasing fuel costs to sustainability issues and supply chain disruptions. For two of the UK’s best-known drinks logistics companies, staffing issues loom large and, while Brexit is still seen as the villain of the piece, its supporting cast has grown considerably – not least the fact that last month employers’ National Insurance went up from 13.5% to 15%, while the national minimum wage rates increased at the same time.