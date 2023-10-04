Bourne & Hollingsworth launch female-led wine club

By James Bayley

Bourne & Hollingsworth, the Clerkenwell-based restaurant and cocktail bar, has announced ‘The Rebellious Wine Club’, a new event series hosted by some of London's best female wine experts.

Born from a desire to debunk common wine ‘myths’ and rules, the string of evenings will aim to take the stuffiness out of wine tastings. Confirmed hosts for the winter series include Ruth Spivey, Alex Price, Erika Haigh and Hannah Crosbie of Dalston Wine Club.

The ticketed evenings will be held in Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings in Clerkenwell and will include ‘generous’ tastings of wine and plenty of snacks from executive chef Matthew Harris.

Kicking off the series on 19 October is Ruth Spivey, wine consultant, writer and founder of Wine Car Boot, London’s pop-up independent wine market. After ten years working in the modelling industry, Spivey discovered a passion for wine, turning freelance in 2013 and launching Flight Club, a speed dating event for wine lovers. She was also listed in the Hot 50 by Harpers in 2018, voted Imbibe’s Innovator of the Year in 2014 and GQ’s Sommelier of the Year in 2016.

Next in the lineup is Erika Haigh on 9 November. Haigh is the founder of the UK’s first independent sake bar, Moto and KAMOSU, a platform designed to showcase premium and artisanal Japanese spirits and sakes. Born and raised in Japan, Haigh now lives in London and following a brief stint as a sommelier, decided to take a sake course, allowing her to learn more about Japanese history and culture and reconnect with her home country. Her mission is to demystify the fermented rice drink, which will be the focus of the session, allowing guests a better understanding of the national drink of Japan.

Alexandra Price will lead the January instalment. Currently head of wine at the Crispin Group, Price will host a session on her favourite, low-alcohol alpine wines. With a career that spans over 10 years in the industry, Price began her journey in the historic wine cellars of Annabel’s before making the move to Caprice Holdings group and finally, Bar Crispin, working her way up to head of wine.

Finally, February’s discussion will be led by self-professed ‘vinfluencer’ and wine expert, Hannah Crosbie on 8 February. Crosbie founded Dalston Wine Club in 2020 to bring more young people into the world of wine. Since then, she has launched her ‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’ podcast and is a regular on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch. Crosbie is on a mission to demystify the stuffy world of wine, pairing tongue-in-cheek humour with sage advice to connect with the new generation of wine drinkers.

The Rebellious Wine Club at Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings will take place monthly, with tickets costing £39 available to buy online here.









