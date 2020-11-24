Subscriber login Close [x]
Spivey joins TWS Creative

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  24 November, 2020

Wine Car Boot founder Ruth Spivey is to join TWS Creative, the team behind The Wine Show.

Spivey’s role will be that of consultant for TWS Creative’s brand and content arm, with responsibility across the company’s client portfolio.

Freelance since 2017, Spivey left buying and importing roles in retail to launch the ground breaking Wine Car Boot street retail and then Flight Club – a speed tasting event – while developing her own restaurant and bar consultancy portfolio.

Spivey will be joining TWC Creative’s team, including commercial and events manager Elena Parry, content producer Charlotte Wilde, head of production Julia Case, creative director Joe Fattorini, and CEO and executive producer of The Wine Show, Melanie Jappy.

“I have always been incredibly impressed by Ruth’s entrepreneurial spirit, drive and creativity,” said Jappy.

“These are all qualities we value at TWS Creative. We’re taking on new business all the time and having Ruth on the team will bring more even ideas and energy.”

Spivey added: “I am delighted to join TWS Creative and look forward to working with their far-reaching roster of global partners and clients. TWSC engage and inspire both the current and future wine consumer – an audience that has never been more eclectic – and have been at the forefront of ‘new wine media’ since conception.”



Keywords:

