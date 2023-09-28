Millar moves on from Theatre of Wine

By Andrew Catchpole

Jason Millar has relinquished his role as company director at Theatre of Wine, which he had held since 2018.

Speaking exclusively to Harpers, Millar (pictured), who helped steer the London merchant to greater prominence, said he had decided “the time is right to move on and do my own thing”.

Millar spent 12 years in total working with Theatre of Wine, having started his relationship with the company as a customer at its Greenwich store.

More latterly, having risen to the position of director, he was instrumental in building up the range, overseeing the development of the Tufnell Park store and steering the company through the twin challenges of Brexit and Covid.

Millar, who contributes to Harpers and has a regular column on stablemate Drinks Retailing, will primarily focus on retail consultancy, “including routes to market for wineries, connecting buyers and wineries, advising retailers on business development, sales strategy, communications and marketing”.

He said he will also continue to develop his writing and judging portfolio.

