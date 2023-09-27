The Wine Barn welcomes two new agencies into the fold

By James Lawrence

Leading specialist importer The Wine Barn has expanded its portfolio of German wineries with the addition of Grans-Fassian and Jürgen Ellwanger.

Both wineries are member of the VDP – Germany’s association of elite wine producers and a trademark of quality.

Situated in the Mosel, Grans-Fassian has been owned by the Grans family for almost 400 years.

• Read more: The drinks brand using ‘deconstructive ethanology’

According to The Wine Barn “Gerhard Grans took over the winery from his father Matthias with a vineyard area of four hectares at that time, which he slowly and steadily expanded to 13ha with some of the best sites in the Mosel region. Gerhard’s daughter Catherina now manages the winery and is the 13th generation of the family to do so.”

The signature style of Gerhard and Catherina (pictured), unsurprisingly, is dry Riesling: 90% of the acreage is dedicated to Riesling and the remaining 10% is used to cultivate Weissburgunder (Pinot Blanc) and Grauburgunder (Pinot Gris).

Meanwhile, Jürgen Ellwanger has been growing vines since the 16th century; the modern incarnation was founded in 1949 by Gottlob Ellwanger.

Under the direction of Jürgen and Felix Ellwanger, the wine estate steadily grew to cover 26 hectares which are spread over five towns.

Today Jürgen Ellwanger produces a range of Riesling, Lemberger and Trollinger wines.