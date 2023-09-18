Master of Malt partners with Sainsbury's

By James Bayley

One of the UK’s leading craft spirits retailers, Master of Malt, has announced a partnership with 52 selected Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.

The collaboration will see the Top 4 Grocer roll out an exclusive range of craft gins (changing every nine weeks), to encourage consumers to experiment with their ‘luxury home imbibing’.

The partnership is reportedly the first of its kind to involve a major supermarket and specialist e-commerce retailer, which combines the reach of Sainsbury’s with the category knowledge of Master of Malt.

Read more: Diageo launches special releases 2023 collection



Adam Talbot, head of off-trade at Master of Malt, said: “We have a range of more than 15,000 products and live data, almost to the hour, as to what e-commerce consumers are purchasing, which gives us authority to be able to predict what will be reflected in consumer buying and at-home habits.”

Talbot added: “For the first time ever we are able to shorten the gap; by offering Sainsbury’s consumers the opportunity to use and experience premium, professional craft choices of the spirits they see and try in bars in their own home the day after.

“This could transform the way spirits are sold in Sainsbury’s moving forwards as it means they are no longer limited to one or two range reviews each year to refresh their consumer offering. We know that almost half of the spirits consumers in the off-trade are driven by finding something ‘new or unfamiliar’ and product aesthetics and design – this project is aimed to deliver on these emerging needs.”

Similar to craft beer, the craft spirits category has seen a resurgence in smaller producers and bottlers. If successful, we may see more partnerships that allow consumers the opportunity to discover boutique brands in multiple retailers.







