Diageo launches special releases 2023 collection

By James Bayley
Published:  18 September, 2023

Diageo, a global leader in premium drinks, has today unveiled its Spirited Xchange Special Releases Scotch Whisky collection

Dr Stuart Morrison, Diageo’s portfolio master blender, has selected eight single malts for this year’s collection, featuring whiskies from the likes of Talisker, Lagavulin and The Singleton.

Every year, Diageo, the world’s biggest Scotch distiller, launches a collection of eight rare and collectable whiskies from its portfolio.

“This year, we’re proudly revealing our new series of distillery-first expressions: Spirited Xchange Special Releases 2023. For me, Spirited Xchange is about identifying and celebrating the ideas, flavours, and tastes that surround us each day and inspire our curiosity to create. This collection has given us the opportunity to roam freely through our vast portfolio and experiment with old and new cask types, including various wine and local spirits casks to create eight one-of-a-kind expressions that we've never imagined before,” said Dr Stuart Morrison, Diageo’s master blender.

The collection includes Katana’s Edge, a Mortlach whisky finished in ex-Kanosuke Japanese whisky and ex-Pinot Noir casks. It is said to have a taste of umami that cuts through the ripe, fruity sweetness.

From The Singleton, The Silken Gown is finished in rich Chardonnay de Bourgogne French oak casks, with flavours of toffee and golden fruit.

Talisker’s The Wild Explorador is finished in a combination of white, tawny and ruby Port casks and celebrates the sea with currents of spice and waves of dark fruit.

Lagavulin’s The Ink of Legends honours the ancient art of tattooing using ‘impressive’ illustrative strokes and highly saturated colours. It is said to have Lagavulin’s renowned smokiness and is finished in Don Julio Añejo Tequila casks.

Collection debutants, Roseisle Distillery introduces its first public release, The Origami Kite, which is said to have sweet vanilla notes and a touch of molasses.

Glenkinchie’s The Floral Treasure 27-Year-Old is one of the brand’s most mature bottlings to date, boasting floral aromas.

From Oban, The Soul of Calypso is said to have vibrant flavours of tropical fruit and sugar cane emerging from the Caribbean pot still rum casks.

Clynelish’s The Jazz Crescendo is said to have vanilla spice and smooth caramel notes, owing to its exclusive maturation in ex-Bourbon American oak casks.

The 2023 Special Releases collection is now available in limited quantities from malts.com.



