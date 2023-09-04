Lanchester Wines receives BRC AA accreditation

By James Bayley

Lanchester Wines has become only the third UK wine business to achieve BRC accreditation for storage and distribution.

The Harpers Sustainability Partner, which operates over 1million square feet of bonded warehouse across five sites, has received an AA rating from the BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard, formerly the British Retail Consortium). The accreditation verifies the quality and safety of products during their storage and distribution across the supply chain.

The County Durham-based warehouses hold more than 37,000,000 bottles and manage 1,800 wine pallet movements per day across both its brands and that of its bonded warehouse customers. These warehouses also hold all wine bottled at sister business Greencroft Bottling, which is also BRCGS AA+ rated (‘+’ signifies an unannounced audit).

The BRCGS accreditation also stipulates all Lanchester Wines’ logistical suppliers must conform to BRCGS standard processes.

Lanchester Wines’ logistics manager, Richard Lewin, said: “Effectively, this accreditation ensures health and safety for the product as we must conform at every stage, from the initial receipt of goods, through processing and until the products leave our care.

“Most of the processes involved in our BRCGS accreditation were already in place however the certification now means these processes are formally acknowledged which is a testament to the hard work of our team.”

In May 2022, Lanchester exclusively revealed plans to Harpers for a new state-of-the-art, self-powered, bottling facility, which will more than double the capacity at Greencroft Bottling to 400million litres per year.

The first of Greencroft Two’s new lines has been operational since Spring 2023 – a €3million counter-pressure line with sparkling capabilities.

The building will be the first in the UK to use Quadcore insulation PowerPanels fitted on the roof. Developed by Kingspan, the PowerPanels have a U-Value of 0.12 W/m2K, as does the insulation fitted on the walls, making Greencroft Two one of the most advanced thermally efficient buildings in the market.

When Greencroft Two is complete, it is estimated the business will generate over 7million kilowatt-hours per year of clean, renewable energy.







