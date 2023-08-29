Inaugural London Wine Festival to welcome 15,000 attendees

By James Bayley

A 15,000-capacity consumer wine festival is to officially launch in London before Christmas.

The London Wine Festival will take place from 7-10 December 2023 in Shoreditch and will showcase 200 producers from around the world.

Zones at the festival will include Africa and Australia, the UK, Europe, North and South America, alcohol-free, innovation, Masterclass, Groups, VIP area, chill, cocktail, media, influencer, trade, retail, food experience, game and music areas.

At the forefront of the festival's focus is the burgeoning British wine sector, profiling producers from Wales, Kent, Oxford, Sussex, Gloucester, and Essex's Crouch Valley.

With an anticipated attendance of 15,000, the festival will cater predominantly to consumer audiences, complemented by a trade presence over three to four days.

Event organiser Jonathan Geitner said: “We're thrilled to present the London Wine Festival as an exceptional platform for wine enthusiasts to indulge in the finest offerings from independent wineries. Our festival aims to be a celebration of wine that's both inclusive and vibrant, capturing the essence of what makes wine culture so enjoyable. There’s a disconnect presently between the Gen-Y2 /Millennials and Gen X demographics and wineries/vineyards, and which wineries and vineyards are seeking support with, and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

The lowest cost option for producer participation is to be featured exclusively on the London Wine Festival Exclusive Bars to generate sales from attendees. Producers can sell from 1 to 10 bottles on a shared exclusive bar with other selections, complete with promotional material, QR code information, data capture, and marketing collateral from £1,500.

Alternatively starting at £3,000 producers and partners can take an entire stand showcase area that is dedicated solely to a participant's offerings with up to 10 wines on sale along with experiences, database capture and extra marketing.

All enquiries can contact: hi@londonwinefestival.org, or visit https://londonwinefestival.org/info/