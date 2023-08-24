Indigo Wine adds Sugrue South Downs to portfolio

By James Bayley

Importer and distributor Indigo Wine has added Sussex-based Sugrue South Downs to its portfolio.

Winemaker Dermot Sugrue established Sugrue South Downs in 2006 after he planted a 1ha vineyard at the foot of the South Downs in West Sussex, releasing the first vintage of the iconic label, The Trouble With Dreams, in 2013.

Widely recognised as one the UK's leading boutique producers, Dermot and his wife Ana Sugrue now manage 11ha of vineyards in East and West Sussex, producing a range of terroir-driven and single-vineyard wines.

Read more: WineGB announces new CEO



Indigo Wine will take on UK distribution of the wines from September, using its strong relationships within the premium on/off and fine wine trade, to reach consumers in restaurants and retailers.

Dermot Sugrue said: “I've been making wine in the UK for 20 years now, collaborating widely with great success. However, Ana and I are now completely focused on Sugrue South Downs, the boutique project I established back in 2006. It's crucial we work with a distributor who understands our ethos and artisan roots. That's why Indigo are the perfect fit.”

Ben Henshaw, Indigo Wine founder, added: “Dermot and Ana are making exceptional wines, and being deeply rooted in farming and winemaking, they are vignerons in the true sense of the word, which is very much in line with the other producers in our portfolio.”

The news follows significant investment in Sugrue South Downs by hospitality entrepreneur Robin Hutson, chairman and chief executive of Home Grown Hotels and the Lime Wood Group. With Huston’s backing, Sugrue South Downs has taken on long-term leases on the Mount Harry and Coldharbour Vineyards and work is in progress to convert a barn at Bee Tree Vineyard to a winery where the 2023 vintage will be made.

Sugrue’s quality-minded approach was recognised at the WineGB awards recently, where Sugrue South Downs was named Best Boutique Producer; Cuvée Boz Coldharbour Single Vineyard 2015 was named Best Blanc de Blancs; and Cuvée Dr. Brendan O’Regan MV was awarded Best NV/MV Classic Cuvée.

The full range of current releases will be available to taste at the Wines of Great Britain Trade and Press Tasting on Tuesday 5 September at Battersea Arts Centre.









