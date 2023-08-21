Yangarra joins Fells portfolio

By James Bayley

John E Fells & Sons has strengthened its portfolio of premium family-owned wines from Australia with the addition of Yangarra Estate – a family-owned producer specialising in, but not limited to, Grenache.

The Yangarra Estate, which comprises 170ha of which 90ha are planted to vine, joins Vasse Felix, Tyrrells, Yalumba and Torbreck as Australian wineries on the books at Fells.

The remaining 80ha are preserved for native vegetation and wildlife and are intended to enhance the symbiotic relationship between the vines and their natural environment.

Commenting on the news, chairman and MD of Fells, Steve Moody said: ‘‘We are delighted that Yangarra is joining the Fells portfolio. Family ownership has been at the heart of Fells throughout its long history, so the addition of Yangarra, a highly respected, family-owned winery, is a very welcome inclusion.

“They are also recognised for their leadership in bringing organic and biodynamic farming to the forefront as a world-class producer from McLaren Vale, an asset which will give our Australian portfolio a real point of difference.”

Yangarra winemaker and GM, Peter Fraser, added: ‘‘We are delighted to be joining Fells, a company with an unrivalled collection of wines from some of the world’s leading producers. We have a high regard for their ability to handle family-owned wineries, giving them the care and attention that they deserve. They also have a proven track in the premium Australian category, and we very much look forward to our partnership.”

The estate produces wines from the grape varieties common to the southern Rhone, where old bush vine Grenache is a cornerstone variety. Yangarra Estate is planted with several diverse varieties, including traditional grapes like Shiraz and Roussanne, to more obscure varieties such as Bourboulenc, Picpoul Noir, Clairette Blanc and Counoise. With a tendency towards experimentation, Yangarra was the first in Australia to commercially plant Grenache Blanc.