Graham’s launches first NFT with 1970 and 2020 Vintage Port

By James Bayley

Symington Family Estates famed port brand Graham's, is the latest wine business to join the NFT (non-fungible tokens) trend.

The company has announced that it will release 50 limited-edition cases (2 x 75cl) of its 1970 Vintage Port and the special Graham’s 2020 Bicentenary Edition Vintage Port with an NFT.

Separated by half a century, the cases containing the 1970 and 2020 Vintage Ports celebrate 50 years of Symington family stewardship of Graham’s and offer a series of unique benefits and an exclusive experience to buyers via the NFT.

The unique digital asset provides the owner with a guarantee of the authenticity of the wine and entitles them to a series of benefits. This includes an allocation for a case of the next classic Graham’s Vintage Port release, and six free guided tours & tastings at the Graham’s Lodge, which the NFT holder can grant to whoever tastes the Vintage Ports with them – once the bottles have been opened and the NFTs burned. Owners can easily access their NFT on the Club dVIN platform by tapping their phone on the anti-counterfeit NFC tags attached to each bottle.

A total of 44 of the limited edition cases will be sold exclusively through the Graham’s Lodge in Vila Nova de Gaia from 24 July. Three of the 44 cases sold through the Graham’s Lodge will be offered with an additional exclusive experience of a private day visit (for four people) to Graham’s principal estate in the Douro Valley – Quinta dos Malvedos. The day will include a guided tour of the vineyards and winery followed by a tutored tasting and lunch at the estate house, which is not open to the public. The price of this case with an NFT entitling the holder to both the benefits and exclusive experience is €3,000.

Graham’s will also drop five cases of 1970 & 2020 Vintage Port on the fine wine NFT platform, WineChain, in the coming months (additional benefits and pricing tbc). The last remaining case will be donated to the 2023 Golden Vines Online Auction which supports the Gérard Basset Foundation.

Harry Symington, communications & Vintage Port senior manager, Symington Family Estates said: “We are very excited about launching our first ever NFT with the release of this special case of Graham’s 1970 & 2020 Vintage Port. These two Vintage Ports are not only of exceptional quality and represent the pinnacle of what we make in the Douro, but they hold special significance for our family too.

“By attaching an NFT to each case and adding a series of benefits, we aim to build a relationship with those that purchase these rare bottles and provide them with a digital guarantee of authenticity and provenance should they wish to sell them in the future. Given Vintage Port’s ability to age over decades, we believe that NFT technology is particularly suited for this wine, creating a unique opportunity for both fine wine enthusiasts and us as the producer. While the 1970 bottles are likely to be enjoyed soon, the 2020 bottles will probably be cellared for years to come, extending the lifetime of the NFT.”

Symington now joins a varied list of drinks businesses to offer products with NFTs including Glenfiddich whisky, Patrón tequila and Penfolds.











