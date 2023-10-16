Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Graham’s release on-trade exclusive 3-litre bottle

By James Bayley
Published:  16 October, 2023

Released exclusively for the on-trade, iconic port house Graham’s has embarked on its latest marketing push, to incentivise more consumers to drink fortified. 

The new Six Grapes bottle will further bolster Graham’s presence in the UK on-trade, currently being the most listed port producer in the country.

Vicky Symington, fifth generation family member and Graham’s Port brand manager said: “We’re extremely proud that Graham’s is the most listed port in the UK on-trade and is ranked fifth out of the top 20 of all wine brands served by the glass. This is gratifying as we have worked hard over the years to bring visibility to port, particularly in the on-trade. 

“We’ve partnered with various chefs and sommeliers around the world to create the perfect dessert pairing with Six Grapes and we’re looking forward to seeing how the 3L bottle is received by our customers and their guests.”

The Six Grapes symbol refers to a common practice in the 19th century, where Graham’s winemakers would mark the barrels to indicate the complexity of the liquid inside, with ‘Six Grapes’ being the highest rating, indicating the barrel had vintage port potential.

Produced from the finest wines from Graham’s four estates in the Douro Valley, Six Grapes is blended by master blender, Charles Symington. 

The marketing push comes in the lead-up to Christmas, a time when port and sherry come out to play. The challenge remains to incentivise consumers to opt for port when they drink and eat out all year round – time will tell if this latest promotion drive will do the trick. 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Sale of Oddbins nears completion

Lidl and The Wine Society join Bottle We...

Tim Atkin MW: Rioja on the rocks?

Vineyards become the fastest growing cro...

Interview: Harpers sits down with SJP an...

Cava completes harvest amid reports of 5...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95