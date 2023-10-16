Graham’s release on-trade exclusive 3-litre bottle

By James Bayley

Released exclusively for the on-trade, iconic port house Graham’s has embarked on its latest marketing push, to incentivise more consumers to drink fortified.

The new Six Grapes bottle will further bolster Graham’s presence in the UK on-trade, currently being the most listed port producer in the country.

Vicky Symington, fifth generation family member and Graham’s Port brand manager said: “We’re extremely proud that Graham’s is the most listed port in the UK on-trade and is ranked fifth out of the top 20 of all wine brands served by the glass. This is gratifying as we have worked hard over the years to bring visibility to port, particularly in the on-trade.

“We’ve partnered with various chefs and sommeliers around the world to create the perfect dessert pairing with Six Grapes and we’re looking forward to seeing how the 3L bottle is received by our customers and their guests.”

The Six Grapes symbol refers to a common practice in the 19th century, where Graham’s winemakers would mark the barrels to indicate the complexity of the liquid inside, with ‘Six Grapes’ being the highest rating, indicating the barrel had vintage port potential.

Produced from the finest wines from Graham’s four estates in the Douro Valley, Six Grapes is blended by master blender, Charles Symington.

The marketing push comes in the lead-up to Christmas, a time when port and sherry come out to play. The challenge remains to incentivise consumers to opt for port when they drink and eat out all year round – time will tell if this latest promotion drive will do the trick.







