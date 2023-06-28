Subscriber login Close [x]
London Cru acquires Sussex vineyard

By James Lawrence
Published:  28 June, 2023

London's first urban winery has purchased a vineyard in West Sussex, adjacent to Bolney Estate.

Known as the 'Foxhole Vineyard', the land is planted to 20,000 vines of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris, with a small amount of Bacchus as well.

According to London Cru: “This acquisition will guarantee our supply of grapes for future vintages and also allow quality control of the fruit.”

The project was spearheaded by Roberson's founder Cliff Roberson (pictured), who invested over £700,000 to renovate an old warehouse in February 2013.

Since that year, London Cru has been working with growers in various regions -including the Languedoc-Roussillon and Piedmont - to produce wines on UK soil using European grapes.

London Cru has a focus on crafting top-quality still wines. Whilst many vineyards are being planted around the UK, few growers truly have this still wine focus,” said winemaker Alex Hurley.

Foxhole Vineyard marks London Cru’s ambitious project to increase the quality and styles of still wines being made in the UK by taking advantage of controlling every stage of production with this purpose. We are very excited to start this next chapter that embodies the spirit of London Cru’s innovation.”

