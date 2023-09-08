London Cru partners with Lanchester Wines

By James Bayley

Lanchester Wines has announced a national, outside London, distribution partnership with London’s first urban winery.

The Durham-based distributor will supply London Cru’s range of English wines outside the capital, expanding the brand’s availability nationwide.

The wine range includes a Chardonnay, Bacchus, traditional method Blanc de Blancs, Pinot Gris sparkling Rosé and London Cru’s flagship Pinot Noir, many of which can be found in Michelin-starred restaurants across the capital.

Established in 2013, London Cru, owned by wine industry veteran, Cliff Roberson, has won several WineGB and IWC awards since its launch.

The Lanchester partnership is part of a wider expansion beyond the capital for London Cru. The winery recently purchased the Foxhole vineyard at Bolney, which has roughly 16 acres with 20,000 well-established vines, mostly Pinot Noir with a smaller amount of Pinot Gris and Bacchus. As a result, London Cru will soon be able to cultivate its own grapes for future vintages.

As Roberson explains, now is the right time for London Cru to set its sights beyond the capital: “Our objective is to extend our customer reach and share our message across the UK. London is a fantastic base for us, but the UK’s regions and cities offer great opportunities and we see Lanchester Wines as the perfect partner to make this happen.

“We like to be actively involved and will be working closely with Lanchester Wines spending time with customers and our winemaker Alex will host tastings. We’ve already met the team, having the right personal chemistry is really important, and we’re looking forward to the future.”

Mark Roberts, director of sales at Lanchester Wines, added: “The London Cru wines are excellent and sit well within our portfolio and our strategy for ongoing premiumisation. But, just as important, we share common commitments to quality and sustainability, and a passion for maverick innovation.

“We have the global reach and logistical capabilities to create a fully integrated wine solution, these wines add a further dimension to our offering.”







