Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Mark Roberts, Lanchester Wines

By Harpers Editorial team

Next up in our end of year talking heads is Mark Roberts, director of sales, Lanchester Wines, as he reflects on successes despite a challenging environment for business.







What have you put in place to maximise Christmas trading and what are the early indications so far?

Christmas is a key trading time for every category so it’s vitally important that we work well in advance, to build up our stock levels. We’re in continuous communication with our customers to ensure we can get forecasting as accurate as possible while identifying any new trends or focus for the coming seasons. Each year we also develop a range of seasonal promotions which are offered to our customers as exclusives – we offer a range of interesting, seasonal wines, Ports and spirits curated to enhance our festive offering and drive margin for our customers.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2024?

I guess we say this every year (because it’s true), but it’s fantastic to see Lanchester Group on its continued trajectory of sustainable growth. And, by sustainable, we mean both in terms of business sustainability – we’ve won some amazing contracts this year and, of course, Greencroft Two is now operational – but also environmental sustainability. Our launch of the UK’s first super lightweight 300g wine bottle has been astronomically successful, for which we were awarded the IWSC Green Wine Initiative Award for the second year in a row.

And the lows?

Overall, the economy – interest rates, rising cost of living, the cost of funding stocks. Simply put, it’s increasingly difficult to run a business. And of course, the massively draconian alcohol duty measures scheduled for 25 February which was a real sucker punch to both the trade and consumers alike, at a time when the cost of living is high. This just adds to a long list of woes that the government, this one and the previous administration, have caused us.

How have the specific challenges of this year contributed to wider drinks trends?

I think there needs to be a distinction between Low and No as a category and the trend for 9% to 10% ABV wines purely to reduce duty. Low and No is a fantastic trend and there are some truly great examples of wines, spirits and beers in the market that are driving this category. Lowering the ABV of a product purely to reduce duty is not the same and shouldn’t be treated as such. Before the end of 2024, I’d like to see a greater understanding that yes, ABV and the resulting duty are important, but the quality and value of wine must be first and foremost.

With the easement likely to end in February, how are you looking to mitigate the impact of rising duty on business?

For the last few years, our buying teams have been sourcing naturally lower-ABV wines, and we’ve found some absolute gems. However, we will never compromise quality for price. Tony Cleary (Lanchester Wines founder) famously says ‘you’ll only ever sell a bad wine once’ and he’s right. Lower ABV wines work when the lower alcohol is natural, because they retain their composition and integrity, so earlier picking, or canopy management can work, but the wine needs to retain the essence of the variety and the region, otherwise, it’s a wine that could be from anywhere.

As a business, what positives are you looking forward to in 2025?

The continued domestic growth of Lanchester Wines across the marketplace – I guess everyone always says this about their business, but we are growing exponentially and are actively recruiting to grow our sales team. And, we have a renewed focus on export in 2025 with fantastic plans in place. With global pressures, Covid and Brexit, it was somewhat abated but we’re now moving forward at pace.







Quick fire questions:

Ultimate turkey pairing wine?

For me, Leese-Fitch Pinot Noir. This is a relatively new wine in our portfolio from a partnership forged at ProWein this year (2024). This wine has the perfect balance to sit with a fantastic Christmas dinner.

Ultimate turkey of the wine world?

I couldn’t possibly say… but it was from a bag in box in the early 90s!

Most overrated spirit?

Oooo, good one. Tequila Rose – it’s a phenomenal success and I haven’t found anyone else who doesn’t like it, but for me it reminds me too much of children’s medicine.

Most underrated spirit?

Tequila and Mescal are massively underrated in the wider UK market. A very good sipping Tequila with quality agave really is a lovely drink.

Chardonnay or Riesling?

Riesling. Our new Permission to Pivot LSD Riesling is becoming one of my new favourites.

Port or sherry?

I’m truly a port man, however over the last four or five years sherry is becoming more regular in my life.

R(h)um or Tequila?

It’s got to be Tequila.

If you were type of drink what would you be and why?

I resonate most with a Guinness – its enjoyable on any occasion.







