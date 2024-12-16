Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Jamie Avenell, C&C Group

By Harpers Editorial team

Next up in our end of year talking heads is Jamie Avenell, wine trading director, C&C Group, as he reflects on remaining competitive on a challenging environment.

What have you put in place to maximise Christmas trading and what are the early indications so far?

All our teams across the business have been working hard to make this a winning Christmas for both our customers and our producers. Our sales and operations teams have been preparing in advance so that we can effectively service our customers across a hugely busy period. We’ve also been running an exciting marketing campaign across fine wine, off the back of our hugely successful Bordeaux Collection Cellar tasting, where customers can be in with a chance of winning a Coravin. We’ve also teamed up with some of our producers to run our ‘Best in Glass campaign’ in the lead up to Christmas, where we’ve selected wines that we think add interest to by the glass offerings. This includes everything from ‘trade up heroes’ that encourage consumers to pick something more premium to ‘classics’ that we think should be on every by the glass list this festive season. Early indications are that on-trade bookings in the run up to Christmas are up from last year.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2024?

This year has been full of positives – we’ve hosted some great trade tastings, including our Origins tasting in September which showcased our ‘mindful wines.’ It was very powerful to see all the fantastic work our producers are doing to become more sustainable. We’ve also welcomed some new colleagues across the business who have brought fresh energy and ideas and it’s exciting to have a talented team in place as we head into 2025.

And the lows?

Hospitality and the on-trade have clearly faced significant challenges this year that make running a business more challenging, so the landscape is as competitive as ever. From our perspective, it would be lovely to see some changes that make the UK wine industry easier to work with and more attractive as a market for our producers, rather than more of the opposite. The UK risks its position as one of the most exciting to sell wine by making it such hard work!

How have the specific challenges of this year contributed to wider drinks trends?

With consumers prioritising saving, we’ve seen that they are reducing visits to the On Trade but are still going out for planned and special occasions. As a result, we’ve seen that consumers are treating themselves to more premium drinks. Quality and experience remain key. The August 2023 duty changes have also meant a shift in lower ABV for entry-level wines, although we are careful to offer lower ABV options, whilst retaining more ‘traditional’ options at higher ABV’s to ensure customer choice.

With the easement likely to end in February, how are you looking to mitigate the impact of rising duty on business?

Since the changes to wine duty were announced, we’ve had robust plans in place to prepare for them and we’re preparing to put comprehensive systems in our depots to be able to handle ABV changes. We currently have a project team working on revised processes to ensure our customer service and order fulfilment is actually enhanced by the changes. The impact has also clearly been a hot topic of our conversations with suppliers this autumn and we are working with them to ensure they understand the new rules to ensure that we mitigate any negative impact, working in partnership as best as we can.

As a business, what positives are you looking forward to it in 2025?

Hosting our February portfolio tasting is a huge milestone in our year, and we can’t wait to welcome producers and customers to our ‘Moments in Wine’ tasting on 5 February, including some exciting new additions and new producers. Over the last few months, we’ve added some fantastic new talent and energy to our teams across the business and I’m looking forward to working with them all to implement our plans with our producers for 2025.







Quick fire questions:

Ultimate turkey pairing wine?

Do I have to? Turkey is banned in my house at Christmas. But for the traditionalists out there with a classic turkey I’d pair a classic Christmas white from our award-winning Chablis partner Chablisienne – La Chablisienne Chablis 1er Cru Vaillons.

Ultimate turkey of the wine world?

Red onion ‘wine’ whilst on a buying trip to China years ago – yes, really.

Most overrated spirit?

Tough question because I could be convinced of the merits of most, but vodka probably. I love more robust flavour options.

Most underrated spirit?

Grappa or eaux-de-vie. It’s the water of life, enough said.

Chardonnay or Riesling?

As a member of the wine trade I feel I should pick Riesling but I’m going to go Chardonnay because of the diversity of styles and regional expressions, plus it’s easier to sell!

Port or sherry?

Both. You can’t ask me to pick my favourite child.

R(h)um or Tequila?

Rum.

If you were type of drink what would you be and why?

Great question. Grappa. Strong, distinctive with a thick skin!











