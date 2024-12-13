Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Emma Kamel, Naked Wines UK

By Harpers Editorial team

Next up in our end of year talking heads is Emma Kamel, general manager, Naked Wines UK, reflecting on both headwinds faced by the trade and the highs leading into 2025.

What have you put in place to maximise Christmas trading and what are the early indications so far?

The festive season is in full swing at Naked Wines. We’re thrilled with the momentum we have and peak trading has been solid.

Our annual Christmas Case has once again proven to be a big hit – 47,000 members pre-ordered it and we’d already sold 75,000 by the end of November. This case has become a beloved tradition for many of our Angel customers, and seeing that enthusiasm year after year is incredibly rewarding. This year, we also launched an innovative new Wine Advent Calendar that received a lot of buzz on social media and also sold out quickly.

For many of our customers, Christmas is the highlight of their wine year. They’ve been saving up to curate their perfect holiday selections, and it’s when the incredible expertise of our Wine Advisors and the dedication of our Customer Happiness teams truly shine. Seeing how much we can brighten their celebrations makes all the hard work worthwhile.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2024?

I started a new role as general manager for Naked Wines UK this year after returning from maternity leave. I’m really proud to lead such a dedicated and passionate team through Naked’s exciting next chapter.

Getting to spend quality time with a number of our winemakers in the Languedoc this year was also a real high. Virgile Joly, Benjamin Darnault, Katie Jones and Ruth and Charles Simpson are pure winemaking talents, and I feel very lucky to have them as partners.

This year I also became a trustee for the Carmen’s Kids Foundation, set up by trailblazing South African winemaker Carmen Stevens and Naked Wines to raise money to provide meals for 20,000 school children across the Western Cape. Since 2015 our Angel members have raised millions of pounds for the foundation.

With the easement likely to end in February, how are you looking to mitigate the impact of rising duty on business?

The government’s Budget is going to have a big impact on retail and consumer businesses of all sizes. The big increase to alcohol duty has created an unhelpful challenge for the wine and spirits industry as a whole. We’re working hard to limit the impact of increased costs on our members while ensuring we don’t put undue pressure on our winemakers. Striking that balance is essential – this has to be fair for everyone.

As a business, what positives are you looking forward to in 2025?

Naked has just celebrated 16 years selling great quality wines at fair prices and we’re looking forward to another 16. My team and I will be unapologetically focused on our members, our brilliant winemakers and setting out what makes Naked such a fantastic proposition for wine lovers. We want to be the least exclusive wine club in the world.







Quick fire questions:

Ultimate turkey pairing wine?

Pinot Noir, ideally from New Zealand, or Tasmania.

Ultimate turkey of the wine world?

I’ve had some questionable wines in a few pubs over the years. I still love those pubs, but I stick to beer!

Most overrated spirit?

Vodka.

Most underrated spirit?

Cachaca.

Chardonnay or Riesling?

Ooft, it's a hard choice! Chardonnay. Unoaked.

Port or sherry?

Sherry all the way.

R(h)um or Tequila?

Tequila.

If you were a type of drink what would you be and why?

I’d be a sparkling wine – high energy, versatile and always looking for fresh ways to shake things up.







