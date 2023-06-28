Old Vine database goes live

By James Lawrence

An online resource dedicated to the preservation of old bush vines was launched during a webinar this week, with Jancis Robinson MW, Sarah Abbot MW and California-based wine writer Alder Yarrow in attendance.

Launched on Monday (26 June), The Old Vine Registry is described as “the world's most comprehensive database of living historic vineyard sites.” It is a search-based tool, designed for users to search for anything they might be looking for in the realm of old vines.

According to its founder Alder Yarrow, “What began as a simple spreadsheet has been completely digitalised to become an unmatched resource for the global wine industry, the academic world, and wine lovers around the globe.”

The Old Vine Registry currently has 2,200 vineyards recorded from entries collected over 13 years.

Portugal and Spain lead with 822 and 383 old vineyards registered respectively. The United States comes in third with 334 vineyards, followed by Australia and France with 208 and 142 respectively.

“It's hard to find projects that feel this level of energy and are imbued with so much good will,” explained Gilian Handelman, VP of Wine Education at Jackson Family Wines, whose charitable donations funded the initial build of the Old Vine Registry.

“We’re launching the minimum viable product (MVP) but there’s plenty more that we know we would like to add and change but the purpose of an MVP is to get it into the hands of the people that will actually use it and hopefully will tell us what they would like to see added,” said Yarrow.

The Old Vine Registry can be accessed here: www.oldvineregistry.org