Hedonism Wines launches online auction platform

By James Bayley
Published:  23 June, 2023

Following celebrations to commemorate a decade of trading in 2022, the Harpers 50 Best Indie regular Hedonism Wines will launch its latest venture, Hedonism Auction, this summer.

Hedonism Wines’ team of fine wine and spirits experts are a trusted source to an extensive global network of clients. This, paired with a catalogue of vintages spanning both continents and centuries, makes the expansion into the digital auction space a natural progression.

Currently in development, a broad selection of stock will soon be available to purchase in online auctions. Collectors will have the opportunity to place bids on lesser-known bin-ends, collectable large formats and rarely-seen wines from world-renowned estates. The auctions will be entirely digital, allowing for bids from any country, in any time zone, as well as the possibility to view bottles in-store.

The Inaugural Auction will comprise 100 lots carefully selected by the Hedonism Wines' buying team. Featured wines will include bottles such as:

Cheval Blanc 1800cl 2017

An 18-litre bottle from one of the few top Bordeaux estates to produce wine in this size. An opportunity to acquire arguably one of the world’s greatest wines in a highly collectable format.

Sine Qua Non Gewurztraminer With No Name 1999

One of the rarest bottlings from cult California estate Sine Qua Non. This is a unicorn bottling of Gewurztraminer from the Babcock Vineyard that was never released to the market but instead offered as a thank-you to mailing list members.

Puligny Montrachet Les Folatieres Domaine D’Auvenay 1997

A fully mature Chardonnay from one of Burgundy’s most sought-after estates. Domaine d’Auvenay is owned and run by Lalou Bize-Leroy and sits at the very highest echelon of Burgundy.

Hedonism Auction aims to set itself apart from competitors by offering the lowest commission on the market, including 0% on all first purchases, compared with industry averages of 15-25%. Hedonism Wines express delivery will also extend to auction purchases, with free UK delivery 1-2 working days from purchase on orders over £200. 



