Harpers 50 Best Indies 2024: Now open for nominations

By James Bayley

To begin the process of shaping our annual Harpers UK's 50 Best Indies 2024, we are once again inviting the UK trade to nominate the UK Independent retailers that you believe are at the top of their game.

These are the companies that go the extra mile, in terms of quality of drinks offer, service, support, personnel and business innovation – those setting the bar high within and for the already dynamic independent merchant world.

To have your say, simply nominate up to three retailers countrywide, 1-3 in order of preference, with comments on why those companies deserve our judges' attention.

Nomination Deadline: 10 July 2023

To nominate your favourite retailers click here.