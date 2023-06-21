Subscriber login Close [x]
C&C partners with The Big Issue in employment initiative

By James Bayley
Published:  21 June, 2023

Leading drinks manufacturer and distributor C&C Group has welcomed six recruits as part of its employment pathway with Big Issue Recruit.

The three-year partnership will see C&C collaborate with Big Issue Recruit – a specialist recruitment service from the Big Issue Group, to support people facing barriers to sustainable employment. The goal is to provide at least 45 job opportunities at C&C for people to transition into supported employment by 2025. 

The employment pathway is also set to extend across C&C’s wide network of customers, partners and suppliers within the UK hospitality industry. This will allow even more people to benefit from employment opportunities together with crucial pre, during and post-employment support within the industry that is the UK’s fourth-largest employer, at a time when access to talent remains a key issue.  

Doug Haggart, C&C’s HR lead for customer service and logistics, said: “It’s been really exciting to be involved with Big Issue Recruit and to identify how to bring their candidates into C&C. The colleagues who’ve joined us all interviewed strongly, had really researched us, and have settled in well. It’s one of the things we’ve done that makes me smile, giving people a well-earned start or step up the career ladder.” 

Mokhammed Moradi (pictured) is one of six new colleagues to recently join C&C and, just 12 months after leaving Ukraine and fleeing to the UK with his young family, now works as a warehouse operative in a London depot. After meeting a Big Issue Recruit Job Coach at a recruitment fair, having been out of work for months since he arrived in the UK, Moradi paved the way for a career with C&C.  

Shak Dean, Big Issue Recruit’s job coach, added: “I've been buzzing since Mokhammed got the job. It's a reminder for me about where I've come from as well. And it's so easy, you're living your life and something happens and your life gets turned upside down. But it’s about having someone who takes the time and the effort with you to guide you, rather than ticking boxes.”



