Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Diageo CEO Sir Ivan Menezes passes away

By James Lawrence
Published:  07 June, 2023

Spirits giant Diageo has announced the sad death of its CEO Sir Ivan Menezes following a brief illness.

After accepting the role of CEO in 2013, Menezes was much lauded for his hard work in positioning Diageo at the top of the industry, with consistent rises in the company's share price.

Menezes is survived by his wife Shibani and his two children, Nikhil and Rohini.

Diageo chairman Javier Ferrán released the following statement: “This is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation. Ivan was there at the creation of Diageo and over 25 years, shaped Diageo to become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer companies.

“I saw first-hand his steadfast commitment to our people and to creating a culture that enabled everyone to thrive. He invested his time and energy in people at every level of the company and saw potential that others may have overlooked. This is one of many reasons why he was beloved by our employees, past and present.”

Debra Crew has taken the position of interim CEO with immediate effect.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

UK government overrules glass inclusion...

Giaconda Chardonnay joins La Place de Bo...

Fast-growing wine merchant Cru Wine cele...

Berkmann adds Kiwi bite with Dog Point

Hallgarten unveils sustainable ‘Eco Stan...

What makes a wine list? Beatrice Bessi,...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Condor Wines: Key Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95