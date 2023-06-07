Diageo CEO Sir Ivan Menezes passes away

By James Lawrence

Spirits giant Diageo has announced the sad death of its CEO Sir Ivan Menezes following a brief illness.

After accepting the role of CEO in 2013, Menezes was much lauded for his hard work in positioning Diageo at the top of the industry, with consistent rises in the company's share price.

Menezes is survived by his wife Shibani and his two children, Nikhil and Rohini.

Diageo chairman Javier Ferrán released the following statement: “This is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation. Ivan was there at the creation of Diageo and over 25 years, shaped Diageo to become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer companies.

“I saw first-hand his steadfast commitment to our people and to creating a culture that enabled everyone to thrive. He invested his time and energy in people at every level of the company and saw potential that others may have overlooked. This is one of many reasons why he was beloved by our employees, past and present.”

Debra Crew has taken the position of interim CEO with immediate effect.







