Majestic raises £200,000 for Alzheimer’s Society

By James Bayley

Majestic has raised £200,000 for its charity partner for 2022/23 – the Alzheimer’s Society.

The fundraising efforts represent the biggest sum Majestic has ever donated to a single charity during a financial year and follows a string of well-meaning initiatives launched by the company including its biggest investment ever in staff pay.

Majestic colleagues rallied together throughout the year and competed in a series of gruelling challenges to help raise vital funds for the cause.

Five members of the Majestic executive board completed the London to Brighton charity cycle last September, raising almost £9,000. A number of colleagues from across the business ran the London Marathon in April, while others took part in a 15,000 ft skydive earlier this month to further boost the fundraising coffers.

Majestic’s annual Supplier Awards Dinner, held during Dementia Action Week on May 17, raised £107,000 for the charity through ticket sales, auctions and donations from attendees. Furthermore, cash donations from customers in stores totalled more than £40,000 during the year.

The money raised will pay for Dementia Advisers to provide critical support to people living with dementia and their carers, and will also be invested in researching better ways of treating and caring for people with dementia.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “Many of our colleagues have family members suffering with dementia, and some are carers themselves, so I'm delighted that we have raised so much for Alzheimer's Society. These vital funds will make a real difference to so many people’s lives.

“My huge thanks go to all of our colleagues, customers and suppliers who have backed our fundraising efforts throughout the past 12 months. It’s been a monumental effort, and one that is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together as a community.”

Alzheimer’s Society head of corporate partnerships Lizzie Israeli said: “I’d like to thank our fantastic partner, Majestic Wine, for their outstanding effort in raising £200,000 in vital funding for people affected by dementia over the course of our partnership.

"There are over 900,000 people affected by dementia in the UK and these crucial funds will play a pivotal role in tackling dementia head-on and providing dedicated support where it is needed most."










