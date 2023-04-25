Cava bounces back in 2022

By James Bayley

After facing economic challenges the year before, 2022 saw Cava achieve some noteworthy results – total sales rose to 249,135 million bottles, an increase of 4.58% on 2021.

This was achieved in large part with sales to foreign markets, which represent 69% of the DO’s total sales. Germany maintained its position as the top consumer (up 2.22%), followed by the US, Belgium and the UK. Sweden entered into the ranking of the top five markets for the first time (up 35.34%).

In terms of the UK specifically, despite remaining the fourth biggest importer of Cava, bottles shipped were down 15.19% to 16.89 million.

Sales in the domestic market increased by 13.15%, reaching 77.8 million bottles. The channel with the greatest impact was on-trade, with a notable increase of 32.3% in value and 30.4% in volume, while the off-trade channel continued its upward trend, driven by the return to physical purchases, with a significant increase of 10.5% in value and 4.3% in volume.

Within the sparkling wine category, in the food channel, the Cava category stands out as the only one that grew in volume (Cava was up 4.3%, while Champagne was down 12.9%, other sparkling wines down 8.7%, and Charmat/Granvas down 4.7%). Additionally, it was the sparkling wine that grew the most in value (Cava up 10.5%; Champagne down 9%; other sparkling wines up 2.1%; and Charmat/Granvas up 0.7%).

The offline and online channels also stand out for their positive evolution in value, up 10.5% and 4.2%, and 8.8% and 9.2% in volume respectively, according to NielsenIQ data.

Javier Pagés Font, president of the DOP Cava Regulatory Board said: “The year 2022 was been marked by a strong global promotional programme, allowing numerous prescribers and bubble-lovers to taste and learn about the versatility and excellence of Cava. The return to face-to-face activities has enabled them to experience the true essence of Cava in all its splendour. The exclusive Cava Academy programme now has more than 400 certified professionals around the world, expanding the network of Cava trainers in several strategically important consumer markets.”









