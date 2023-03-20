Subscriber login Close [x]
Prosecco DOC announces record shipments to UK

By James Bayley
Published:  20 March, 2023

The Prosecco DOC Consortium announced record shipments to the UK in 2022, importing 130 million bottles, a 3.5% increase on 2021 volumes. 

Overall, production volume rose by 1.8% compared to 2021 and sales value increased by 11.5%, reaching 638.5 million bottles sold for an estimated total value of more than 3 billion euros.

For the first time, the export quota reached 81.2%, while the 2022 domestic consumption equalled 18.8% of total sales, confirming its position as the leading wine by consumption in Italy. 

In other foreign markets, record-breaking growth also occurred in the United States at 5.8% over 2021, overtaking the UK in terms of exported volumes by value, for the first time.

Germany grew by 2.8% and imported 46 million bottles. France maintained its fourth position in terms of Prosecco DOC exports, registering a 19% increase in volume and a 30% increase in value.

While today Italy consumes 120 million bottles of Prosecco DOC, the US is now the top market for the denomination, with more than 134 million bottles imported in 2022.



