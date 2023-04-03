IWCA reaches 40 members worldwide

By James Bayley

International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) has reached the milestone of 40 wine-producing member companies spread across five continents and 10 countries worldwide.

The news follows the announcement of Opus One Winery (California), St. Michelle Wine Estates (Washington) and Tikveš Winery (North Macedonia) as IWCA members, bringing the total number of global winery members to 40.

The IWCA certificate programme was launched last year and is a dedicated climate action platform for the wine sector. Member wineries regularly conduct greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) inventories, allowing them to identify emissions “hotspots” and take targeted action to reduce their carbon footprint. Wineries also join a collective movement, learning and sharing best practices with the world’s most forward-looking wineries and speaking up together about the urgency of climate change in the wine sector.

Angela Vavricka, production manager, Opus One Winery, said: “Opus One is eager to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while encouraging and inspiring others in the wine industry to do the same through our membership with IWCA. We look forward to contributing to the creation of a green print for the planet that will protect individuals, families, and our community.”

Madeline Mathews, sustainability manager, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, added: “Sustainability in its best form is data-based, replicable, and open sourced. IWCA and its commitment to climate action account for all this and allow for wineries to collaborate in a way that can create real sustainable change. At Ste. Michelle, we are committed to this mission and building a path forward for the wine industry that supports our planet’s environmental and social systems.”

Svetozar Janevski, owner and president of Tikveš Winery, said: “My passion is to bring out the best of the Macedonian terroir to the world, by minding the colours, the taste, and the rich heritage of Macedonia. It is my commitment to future generations; to reduce emissions and to produce sustainable wines.”







