Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

IWCA reaches 40 members worldwide

By James Bayley
Published:  03 April, 2023

International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) has reached the milestone of 40 wine-producing member companies spread across five continents and 10 countries worldwide. 

The news follows the announcement of Opus One Winery (California), St. Michelle Wine Estates (Washington) and Tikveš Winery (North Macedonia) as IWCA members, bringing the total number of global winery members to 40. 

The IWCA certificate programme was launched last year and is a dedicated climate action platform for the wine sector. Member wineries regularly conduct greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) inventories, allowing them to identify emissions “hotspots” and take targeted action to reduce their carbon footprint. Wineries also join a collective movement, learning and sharing best practices with the world’s most forward-looking wineries and speaking up together about the urgency of climate change in the wine sector.

Angela Vavricka, production manager, Opus One Winery, said: “Opus One is eager to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while encouraging and inspiring others in the wine industry to do the same through our membership with IWCA. We look forward to contributing to the creation of a green print for the planet that will protect individuals, families, and our community.” 

Madeline Mathews, sustainability manager, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, added: “Sustainability in its best form is data-based, replicable, and open sourced. IWCA and its commitment to climate action account for all this and allow for wineries to collaborate in a way that can create real sustainable change. At Ste. Michelle, we are committed to this mission and building a path forward for the wine industry that supports our planet’s environmental and social systems.” 

Svetozar Janevski, owner and president of Tikveš Winery, said: “My passion is to bring out the best of the Macedonian terroir to the world, by minding the colours, the taste, and the rich heritage of Macedonia. It is my commitment to future generations; to reduce emissions and to produce sustainable wines.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Russian founder of Hedonism Wines raises...

First whisky distillery to open on Orkne...

Canned momentum grows with competition l...

Alcohol brands launch 1-hour delivery se...

Roebuck Estates Launches Its ‘Viticultur...

Fine wine favoured over gold during econ...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95