First whisky distillery to open on Orkney in 138 Years

By James Bayley

Deerness Distillery, Orkney’s first whisky distillery to open in 138 years, is offering whisky enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of liquid history through the sale of 200 casks of its inaugural release single malt.

From March 29, the exclusive sale of a limited number of casks is expected to draw interest from buyers worldwide.

The event will mark a significant milestone in the journey of Deerness Distillery and the development of Orkney whisky. Once filled, the casks will contain Deerness' signature moderately peated style.

Family-owned and operated, Deerness Distillery has made a name for itself with its Sea Glass Gin and remains committed to its community roots having been designed by Stuart Brown, a chartered engineer, and built with the help of his wife Adelle Brown, family, and friends.

The couple’s innovative approach extends to their plans for whisky distillation, which includes the production of an oat whisky and a Scottish rye whisky made with local grains sourced from nearby farms.

Deerness’ whisky expansion, a six-figure build, will commence construction over the summer, with casks to be filled upon its completion.

Co-founder Stuart Brown said: “We are excited to announce this opportunity to invest in the future of Deerness Distillery and Orkney. Our upcoming signature dram draws inspiration from the rugged, coastal environment surrounding the site, while our plans for oat and rye whiskies using locally sourced grains showcase our commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional whisky making.”

He added, “By selling a stake in this new chapter for Deerness Distillery, we're not only sharing our passion for Orkney whisky but also inviting our customers to join us on our journey. We're certain that our first casks will develop into an incredible dram, and we can't wait to taste the results of our hard work."

Following purchase, buyers will be able to chart the progression of their cask as it matures into single malt whisky in a dunnage warehouse, where the fresh sea air blowing from Orkney will contribute to the creation of a distinctive spirit. Stuart and Adelle Brown anticipate the whisky will have, “a sweet, smoky flavour with coastal and peaty notes reflecting the distillery's location.”







