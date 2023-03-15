Budget misery for UK drinks trade

By Andrew Catchpole

The trade is facing what has been dubbed a ‘double-pronged tax hike’ following the UK’s Spring Budget (15 March), with the freeze on alcohol duty increases to end on 1 August 2023.

The Chancellor’s reversal of the freeze, which will now see a hike in duty, paralleling inflation, is now set to coincide with the new alcohol duty regime, also to be enforced from 1 August, which will tax alcohol in multiple bands according to rising abv.

The Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) estimates that some 90% of still wine consumed in the UK will see “at least a 9% duty rise” under the latter regime.

This, in turn, will now be compounded by an inflation-linked rise in duty pegged to 10.1% RPI, amounting to a near 20% tax rise of 44p per bottle of still wine, and £1.30 on a bottle of fortified wine.

The WSTA described wine drinkers as “facing the biggest single increase in almost 50 years”, the biggest duty hike since 1975, adding that “history has shown that freezing duty does not have a negative impact on Treasury revenues”.

With the cost-of-living crisis now heavily impacting consumers, the drinks trade has been warning that this double tax whammy could drive down sales and thus also Treasury revenues, while still stoking the inflation at the heart of the crisis.

The trade has also made clear to government the impact of such tax hikes, which will also impact especially harshly upon smaller and specialist importers and retailers, with squeezed margins reducing the appeal for producers of exporting to the UK. While prices inevitably rise, this will also ultimately reduce choice for hard pressed consumers.

Furthermore, the increases are not limited to wine, with spirits also being hit, with a 76p hike in the price of a bottle of vodka.

This is in contrast to the announcement that from 1 August duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets, described by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as "a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee".

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, said of the duty hikes: “This Budget directly contradicts what this Government claims it is trying to tackle. It will further fuel inflation. It will heap more misery on consumers. And it will damage British business, especially those in the hospitality supply chain, who are still trying to recover from the pandemic.

“The double whammy tax hike for wine is a particularly bitter blow for the UKs SME-rich wine businesses. It begs the question - yet again - what does Government have against people who choose to produce and drink wine?”







The cost to trade and consumer of the new duty regime and inflationary duty rise in the budget have been provided by the WSTA.









