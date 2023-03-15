Jeroboams ups Argentine reach with Achaval Ferrer

By Andrew Catchpole

Leading Argentine producer Achaval Ferrer has joined Jeroboams, which will now act as its exclusive UK agent.

The Mendoza-based producer is best known for producing Malbecs at the more elegant end of the spectrum, with three hand-crafted single-vineyard ‘Fincas’ Malbecs – Altamira, Bella Vista and Mirador – plus Quimera, a blend, topping its range.

Single varietal Mendoza wines are also a feature of the portfolio, including several new wines to the UK market via Jeroboams.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Jeroboams. The UK is a key strategic market for us and we are excited to have found a partner who shares our ambition and our belief in the opportunity to develop Argentina’s presence across the fine wine market,” said Jon Pepper MW, MD of Achaval Ferrer’s parent company Tenute del Mondo.

“With the imminent release of our acclaimed 2019 Fincas and the launch of a selection of new wines not previously seen in the UK we look forward to introducing a new world of consumers to our unique expressions of Mendoza’s terroirs.”

Jeroboams’ buyer Maggie MacPherson added: “Jeroboams is thrilled to add Achaval Ferrer to the portfolio including a number of wines that are new to the UK market.

“The wines of Achaval Ferrer are from extremely low-yielding, high altitude sites and from ancient, un-grafted vines which creates a very pure expression of Malbec – really vibrant, elegant and not what you would expect. Our customers, both trade, private and consumer are really going to enjoy these wines.”

Achaval Ferrer’s premium reputation stretches back to its founding in 1998, when Santiago Achaval teamed up with Italian winemaker Roberto Cipresso “to create world class Argentinean wine from high altitude vineyards in Mendoza”, resulting in their first release, Finca Altamira 1999.

The Achaval Ferrer wines will be available to the UK trade via Jeroboams from 1 April.







