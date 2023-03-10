Scots call time on ‘self-inflicted’ advertising proposals

By Jo Gilbert

The Scottish retail and hospitality sectors have added mounting calls to government to reassess its proposed ban on alcohol advertising, as the consultation reaches its close.

The proposals for a widespread ban on alcohol advertising and promotion in Scotland caused a furore when they were first announced in November.

Now, as the consultation comes to an end (officially yesterday, 9 March), the industry is re-articulating concerns that the proposals could dramatically increase costs for businesses, while leading to less choice for consumers as a result of smaller, up and coming brands being unable to promote themselves and expand. It could also damage the tourist experience.

Read more: Soapbox – Is alcohol in Scotland an endangered species?

UKHospitality Scotland urged the devolved powers “to recognise that businesses already work to some of the toughest licensing laws anywhere”, while also denouncing the self-inflicted act of harm and financial pain it would cause the industry.

The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), was equally critical. The body said it supports measures which target the harmful use of alcohol where there is “clear evidence” that it is effective. However, it added that the proposals “run counter to the Scottish Government’s stated strategy to see Scotland’s food and drink industry continue to grow and bring benefits to Scotland including jobs, wealth and international renown”.

SIBA’s concerns include the possibility that the far-reaching ban could end up preventing popular beer festivals from going ahead and even end tap takeovers or meet the brewer events.

UKHospitality Scotland also criticised a lack of evidence in support of the restrictions. It said there is no evidence to suggest such a ban will achieve the Scottish government’s public health objectives. Instead, along with the planned introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme, a ban will only drown businesses in cost and red tape.

“It cannot be overstated how wide-ranging and damaging these proposals would be to hospitality businesses, if implemented,” UKHospitality Scotland executive director Leon Thompson said.

“It would be a self-inflicted act of harm that would damage our sector for generations… Marketing and promotion is already, rightly, heavily regulated but these proposals have ignored this and, as a consequence, risk serious harm to one of Scotland’s most successful sectors.

The consultation period has now formally come to an end. Now, UKHospitality Scotland is urging the government to heed the advice of itself and others, by not going ahead with "these damaging restrictions”.

“The business community is in lockstep on this,” Thompson said. “Hospitality has time and again proven that it can deliver many times over for the economy, creating growth, jobs and prosperity for communities.”

