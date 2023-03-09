Guy Woodward: On growing into wine

Our trade is not prone to hysteria, but there has been a pronounced bout of bedwetting recently. The cause? Studies showing how the younger generation is turning away from wine, with commentators quick to respond via apocryphal prophecies of doom if the industry doesn’t better engage with millennials.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.