Cantina Toblino joins the Bancroft Portfolio

By James Bayley

Bancroft Wines, the Uk-based importer and distributor, has added Cantina Toblino of Northern Italy to its portfolio.

Located in the Valle dei Laghi in Trentino Alto Adige, sitting between 250-800 metres altitude, Toblino is a cooperative with 600+ members and over 900ha of vines.

The winery combines traditional methods with the latest technology; high-tech presses, conical foudres, horizontal stainless-steel tanks and locally made clay jars to age the wine. Over half the vines are certified organic, and vine health is helped by the tempering winds that come to the valley via Lake Garda.

Chardonnay, in particular, thrives in this region, along with Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and the native Nosiola and Lagrein.

Nick Mason, senior buyer of Bancroft Wines, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cantina Toblino to our Italian portfolio. Bancroft usually champions family estates, but this modern thinking cooperative cannot be overlooked. Toblino, with 600+ members and over 900 hectares of vines, has great management and a clarity of direction that traditional cooperatives may lack. Toblino produces very high-quality wines with a strong sustainability and organic record that serves its community well and has set the bar extremely high in their region and beyond.

“With a Michelin-starred restaurant on the Toblino estate, these are approachable yet sophisticated wines that lend themselves well to fine dining restaurants. Chardonnay particularly flourishes here, but equally Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and the local Nosiola seem to sing in this cool climate. The reds have charming poise and clarity too; the Lagrein is like a mouthful of mountain cherries with real texture, whilst the pale Pinot Noir is pure and elegant. We can’t wait to introduce these wines to the UK.”

With Bancroft Wines:

Pinot Grigio DOC 2021

Sauvignon DOC 2021

Chardonnay Trentino DOC 2021

Nosiola Trentino 2021

Gewurztraminer DOC 2021

Lagrein Dunkel DOC 2021

Pinot Noir DOC 2021







