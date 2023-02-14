Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

December was worst month for UK restaurant closures in four years

By James Bayley
Published:  14 February, 2023

UK restaurant company insolvencies in December of last year were the highest in at least four years says Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm. 

188 restaurant companies became insolvent in December 2022, 71% more than the 110 companies that closed in December 2021 and the highest monthly number of insolvencies in the sector since at least January 2019, (when Mazars began collecting its data). 

The data also shows that the last quarter of 2022 was the worst on record for restaurant closures. 

As reported by Harpers, 504 restaurant companies entered insolvency in Q4 of 2022, an 11% rise compared to the previous quarter. However, the three previous quarters have all been the worst on record for UK restaurant company insolvencies, with 396, 453 and 504 insolvencies respectively.

The root cause seems pretty clear – restaurants across the UK have been dealing with the highest level of inflation since 1981 and a sharp decline in consumer spending, as well as strikes affecting pre-Christmas bookings.

Combine this with increasing food, energy and labour costs, many restaurants have had to reduce their trading hours to stay afloat.

Rebecca Dacre, Partner at Mazars said: “Struggling restaurant companies often count on a strong Christmas period to keep their heads above water. Weaker than usual December trading will have persuaded many that they have no alternative but to shut down.

“With many households exiting fixed-rate mortgages and having to sign up to more expensive deals, consumer spending is likely to suffer. Unfortunately, this difficult period for restaurants is set to continue for a while longer.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tim Atkin MW: ‘Fine wine’ is outdated

Nick Gillett: Wholesale at a crossroads...

VSPT Wine Group announces launch of UK s...

Fine wine gets the January blues

New era for Mangrove following French bu...

Tim Atkin MW releases new Rioja report

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95