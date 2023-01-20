Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

More hospitality closures in 2022 than Covid-hit 2021 reports CGA

By James Bayley
Published:  20 January, 2023

In a new report published by CGA, inflation in energy bills and other costs led to a net decline of 1,611 licensed premises in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It represents a 1.6% contraction of the market in just three months – equivalent to nearly 18 net closures every day. Across the whole of 2022, hospitality recorded a drop of 4,809 premises, or 4.5% of the total at the end of 2021, with more than three-quarters of the closures occurring in the second half of the year.

This means hospitality has suffered a higher tally of closures in 2022 than in 2021 when Covid restrictions severely curtailed trading. The sector now has 13,037 fewer sites than at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 - a decline of more than 10% in under three years.

Many of 2022’s closures were the result of spiralling costs in energy, food and other key areas, which have hit profit margins and made real-terms growth difficult. Fragile consumer confidence, rail strikes and labour shortages are all adding to the headwinds facing hospitality operators in 2023.

According to CGA, nearly nine in 10 fourth-quarter closures occurred in the independent sector, as small businesses that were weakened by Covid were forced to close their doors.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s director for hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said: “While Covid took a heavy toll on hospitality, these figures suggest the energy crisis is having an even more damaging impact. Given all the pressures, a drop of more than 1,600 venues in three months is quite shocking and every closure represents a sad loss of jobs and disappointment for communities and operators. 

“Although consumers remain eager to visit pubs, bars and restaurants, thousands of vulnerable businesses are at risk after three years of turmoil from Covid and inflation. Urgent and targeted government support is needed to sustain them through what promises to be another very difficult year.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2023: The full rundown

Industry “absolutely shocked” by propose...

St Austell hails expansion to Wales

Hallgarten Wines named UK on-trade distr...

30 Under 30 returns: Nominate now!

Greek wine makes a splash as Maltby & Gr...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Wine Manager, DeFINE Food and Wine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95