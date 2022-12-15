Drinks Trust and Vagabond launch ‘well-being day’ for hospitality

By Andrew Catchpole

The Drinks Trust is teaming up with Vagabond Wines to launch Hospitality Covered, a new initiative beginning with a wellness day by and for drinks hospitality staff, this January.

The event has been conceived in response to “the challenges of the past few years [which] have taken their toll on the physical and mental health” of many working in the drinks hospitality industry, according to a statement.

The wellness day, which will take place at Vagabond’s Monument venue on 31 January, will offer a variety of talks and sessions covering such themes as money management, nutrition, confidence coaching and how to deal with burnout.

“We are delighted to have joined forces with Vagabond Wines and offer what we hope is the first of many Hospitality Covered industry workshops,” said Ross Carter, chief executive at The Drinks Trust.

“We are extremely pleased to see companies such as Vagabond Wines taking a step forward to safeguard the industry’s well-being. Please encourage your employees, colleagues and peers to register for this valuable industry event.”

Vagabond’s Chris Lincoln, head of people, added: “There are a multitude of issues facing society today, and so the opportunity to offer support and guidance to the people in the Hospitality industry alongside such a well-respected charity such as The Drinks Trust, is extremely exciting for us.

“We are so proud to be bringing together so many experts in various fields under our roof, with the hope of helping as many people as possible.”

This first Hospitality Covered day will be free to attend, running as two sessions (morning and afternoon), with drinks hospitality people encouraged to sign up for either Session One: 10am to 12.30pm, or Session 2: 1.30pm to 4pm.

