Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Drinks Trust and Vagabond launch ‘well-being day’ for hospitality

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  15 December, 2022

The Drinks Trust is teaming up with Vagabond Wines to launch Hospitality Covered, a new initiative beginning with a wellness day by and for drinks hospitality staff, this January.

The event has been conceived in response to “the challenges of the past few years [which] have taken their toll on the physical and mental health” of many working in the drinks hospitality industry, according to a statement.

The wellness day, which will take place at Vagabond’s Monument venue on 31 January, will offer a variety of talks and sessions covering such themes as money management, nutrition, confidence coaching and how to deal with burnout.

“We are delighted to have joined forces with Vagabond Wines and offer what we hope is the first of many Hospitality Covered industry workshops,” said Ross Carter, chief executive at The Drinks Trust.

“We are extremely pleased to see companies such as Vagabond Wines taking a step forward to safeguard the industry’s well-being. Please encourage your employees, colleagues and peers to register for this valuable industry event.”

Vagabond’s Chris Lincoln, head of people, added: “There are a multitude of issues facing society today, and so the opportunity to offer support and guidance to the people in the Hospitality industry alongside such a well-respected charity such as The Drinks Trust, is extremely exciting for us.

“We are so proud to be bringing together so many experts in various fields under our roof, with the hope of helping as many people as possible.”

This first Hospitality Covered day will be free to attend, running as two sessions (morning and afternoon), with drinks hospitality people encouraged to sign up for either Session One: 10am to 12.30pm, or Session 2: 1.30pm to 4pm.

To register or discover more, please click here:





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tim Atkin MW: On the trail of Peruvian wine

Millennial fallout threatens premiumisation

Harpers Design Awards 2022: The results

Bibendum predicts its top 10 drinks tren...

Majestic freezes on-trade prices until A...

Jeroboams announces two new appointments

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95