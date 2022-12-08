Five minutes with Richard and Bernard d’Offay, Takamaka rum

By Jo Gilbert

Jo Gilbert catches up with the brothers behind the first internationally exported Seychelles rum brand about launching their cane rum programme and the future of Indian Ocean rum.



What is the Takamaka vision?

Richard: When we started 20 years ago, it was just about trying to make a good local rum as nothing was available on the island. Two decades later, we would love for Indian Ocean rum to be recognised and I hope we continue to explore what we are able to do. In a way, it’s like we have started all over again with our cane programme.

Bernard: We have plans for single cask releases and older age statements. Even after 20 years of rum making, we have so much to still discover and learn, which is incredibly exciting.

What scope is there for the Seychelles to grow as a rum destination?

Bernard: We often talk about Indian Ocean rum as a category. Across these island nations there are some amazing rum producers delivering a brilliant spectrum of styles. We hope we can find a place with these contemporaries, as true Seychelles cane rum is unique, whether in topography and terroir, or the non-GMO species. Part of our long-term mission is to look at interesting bottlings from single fields or even single islands.

Richard: We will continue to explore 100% Seychelles cane rum, but we are also fans of the blend. Using our local cane rum alongside different styles in one bottle delivers a unique liquid. That is the kind of discovery we love.











