Central Loire harvest delivers volume and ‘fantastic’ quality

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  23 November, 2022

Centre-Loire producers are touting the 2022 vintage as “maybe the best in 30 years”, according to Francois Dal of the BIVC’s (Bureau Interprofessionnel des Vins du Centre) technical arm, SICAVAC.

Yields were also reported by growers to be good, helping offset the small volume 2021 vintage in the region.

With alternating sun and rain “promoting good growth” during the 2021-2022 season, Centre-Loire was hit by frosts on 3 and 9 April, but damage was limited, due to low humidity in the vineyards.

Budburst came two weeks earlier than the long-term average, in mid-April, followed by warm and dry weather from May, with July heat then offsetting rains in June, leading to “perfect conditions” for veraison in July, according to the BIVC.

    • Read more: French give green light for global Chenin conference in South Africa

Harvest then began on 25 August in Menetou-Salon and Reuilly (for Pinot Gris), with the rest of the AOCs following between 5 and 10 September.

“The grapes were at optimal sugar and phenolic ripeness and the first juices are balanced and fruity with the characteristic freshness of Centre-Loire wines,” said Dal.

“Sauvignon exhibited white and citrus fruit aromas and Pinot Noir, ripe strawberry and cherry aromas.”

He added: “The vintage should offer good volumes and fantastic quality.”

The BIVC represents eight vineyard areas, comprising 13,000 acres in Centre-Loire, including the AOPs of Sancerre, Pouilly Fumé, Pouilly-sur-Loire, Menetou-Salon, Quincy, Reuilly, Coteaux du Giennois and Châteaumeillant.



Wine Paris: Younger generations key to u...

