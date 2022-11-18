Hatch Mansfield appoints new director of national sales

By James Bayley

Hatch Mansfield has appointed Rob Harrison as its director of national sales, in a newly-created role for the company.

With a career that spans Majestic, Scottish & Newcastle, Grand Chais de France Group, PLB and Accolade Wines, Harrison has held account management roles for several supermarkets as well as Majestic, plus the likes of Spar and Nisa in the convenience sector.

Harrison was previously sales director of retail at Accolade from 2013 to 2015 before becoming GM, running the Accolade UK and Ireland business from 2015 to 2017.

Having run his own wine consultancy business from 2017, for the past three years Harrison had made a move outside of wine, whilst still supplying supermarkets as commercial director of Berry Gardens, which has a 30% UK market share of the soft fruit category.

“I am delighted to be joining a business I have been aware of for many years and admired from the outside looking in,” said Harrison.

“The people, culture and producers are second to none and I am looking forward to playing a part and contributing to the next chapter in the business’ growth. After a three-year project in the fresh produce industry, I am delighted to be coming back to my roots in wine and reconnecting with the trade.”

Harrison will report to MD, Ben Knollys, who oversees the day-to-day running of the business.

Knollys added, “Rob brings an abundance of relevant experience to this newly created role. It’s fantastic to welcome him back to the wine trade with the vital remit of leading our National Off Trade Team and I have every confidence that his contribution will be invaluable in further reinforcing our strong position across this all-important sector.”