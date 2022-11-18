Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hatch Mansfield appoints new director of national sales

By James Bayley
Published:  18 November, 2022

Hatch Mansfield has appointed Rob Harrison as its director of national sales, in a newly-created role for the company.

With a career that spans Majestic, Scottish & Newcastle, Grand Chais de France Group, PLB and Accolade Wines, Harrison has held account management roles for several supermarkets as well as Majestic, plus the likes of Spar and Nisa in the convenience sector.

Harrison was previously sales director of retail at Accolade from 2013 to 2015 before becoming GM, running the Accolade UK and Ireland business from 2015 to 2017.

Having run his own wine consultancy business from 2017, for the past three years Harrison had made a move outside of wine, whilst still supplying supermarkets as commercial director of Berry Gardens, which has a 30% UK market share of the soft fruit category.

“I am delighted to be joining a business I have been aware of for many years and admired from the outside looking in,” said Harrison. 

“The people, culture and producers are second to none and I am looking forward to playing a part and contributing to the next chapter in the business’ growth. After a three-year project in the fresh produce industry, I am delighted to be coming back to my roots in wine and reconnecting with the trade.”

Harrison will report to MD, Ben Knollys, who oversees the day-to-day running of the business.

Knollys added, “Rob brings an abundance of relevant experience to this newly created role.  It’s fantastic to welcome him back to the wine trade with the vital remit of leading our National Off Trade Team and I have every confidence that his contribution will be invaluable in further reinforcing our strong position across this all-important sector.”

 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Accolade agrees deal to sell Bristol bot...

Champagne trade share at all-time high a...

Staffing the English vineyard boom

Harpers webinar: The Future is Rosé

Details of world’s first no alcohol awar...

WSTA pens letter to Chancellor opposing...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95